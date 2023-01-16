Photo Credit: The Institute for Torah and the Land of Israel
Rabbi Yehuda Amichay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in consultation with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, has decided to appoint Rabbi Yehuda Amichay, Director of The Institute for Torah and the Land of Israel, as Acting Director of the Conversion Authority.

Rabbi Amichay (not to be confused with Yehuda Amichai, the poet) has previously served as Head of the Chief Rabbinate Shmita Committee, Rabbi of the moshav of Carmel, head of the yeshiva at Beit Hagadi and a rabbinical court judge in Kiryat Arba.

