Three Berland Hasidim (Breslov Hasidim who follow ousted Rabbi Eliezer Berland) entered Shechem overnight Wednesday and were shot by PA Arabs while traveling to Joseph’s Tomb. Their condition was reported to be light.

3 חסידי ברסלב נכנסו הלילה לקבר יוסף בשכם. ופלסטינים פתחו עליהם באש השלושה נורו ונמלטו עצמאית לבית חולים הדסה הר הצופים. pic.twitter.com/9g0D5hUfqd — Tobi (@bir_tobi83413) December 11, 2024

The three entered Shechem without coordination with the IDF. After the incident, they arrived at the Beqa’ot checkpoint, where they told the soldiers stationed there, “They shot at us,” and fled to a hospital in Jerusalem.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Office stated: “During the night, shots were fired at an Israeli vehicle that breached a checkpoint and illegally entered Shechem. The vehicle left the city and its occupants evacuated independently for medical treatment. The case will be investigated. The three are being held for questioning by the Israel Police.”

The previous night, a vehicle belonging to the same Hasidim was parked near the tombs of the righteous in Awarta and was incinerated by PA Arabs. The Hasidim managed to escape on foot until they were later picked up by IDF forces.

On October 22, PA security officers beat up Berland Hasidim who entered Joseph’s Tomb without coordination with the IDF.

תיעוד חריג: אנשי המנגנונים הפלסטיניים בועטים בחסידי ברלנד שהגיעו להתפלל הלילה בקבר יוסף בשכם, ללא תיאום@nurityohanan pic.twitter.com/ylqD89bKT9 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 22, 2024

