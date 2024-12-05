Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90
IAF technicians preparing an F-16 Fighting Falcon in Ramat David Airbase, January 14, 2024.

The Israeli military has established its first haredi air force technical unit, the “Scorpion Squadron.”

The new unit will be based at the Ramat David Air Base in the Jezreel Valley, where 26 new haredi soldiers will service aircraft in the first IDF haredi underground aircraft maintenance facility.

Advertisement


On Tuesday, the soldiers graduated from a Level A Technician Course for maintenance of the F-16 fighter jets, the IDF announced.

“The initiative is an innovative pilot, which aims to integrate ultra-Orthodox youth into military service and at the same time respond to the needs of the Army,” the IDF said in making the announcement.

The new facility supports separate housing, Mehadrin-level (strict) kosher standards and a synagogue – everything necessary for maintaining a religious lifestyle while serving in the military.

In addition, 30 haredi soldiers will soon form the first company of the Hasmonean Brigade, a combat unit, the IDF said.

The military is working to develop accommodations to meet the needs of observant soldiers as the government and the Knesset continue to wrestle with the challenge of drafting recruits from the haredi sector.

The haredi population has largely resisted military service up to this point, believing such service could lead to the destruction of the recruit’s Torah observance, and ultimately to his separation from family, community and faith.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNY Sen. Chuck Schumer Elected Senate Minority Leader
Next articleSa’ar Explains Lebanese Facts of Life to Polish, Austrian Counterparts
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR