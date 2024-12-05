Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

The Israeli military has established its first haredi air force technical unit, the “Scorpion Squadron.”

The new unit will be based at the Ramat David Air Base in the Jezreel Valley, where 26 new haredi soldiers will service aircraft in the first IDF haredi underground aircraft maintenance facility.

On Tuesday, the soldiers graduated from a Level A Technician Course for maintenance of the F-16 fighter jets, the IDF announced.

“The initiative is an innovative pilot, which aims to integrate ultra-Orthodox youth into military service and at the same time respond to the needs of the Army,” the IDF said in making the announcement.

The new facility supports separate housing, Mehadrin-level (strict) kosher standards and a synagogue – everything necessary for maintaining a religious lifestyle while serving in the military.

In addition, 30 haredi soldiers will soon form the first company of the Hasmonean Brigade, a combat unit, the IDF said.

The military is working to develop accommodations to meet the needs of observant soldiers as the government and the Knesset continue to wrestle with the challenge of drafting recruits from the haredi sector.

The haredi population has largely resisted military service up to this point, believing such service could lead to the destruction of the recruit’s Torah observance, and ultimately to his separation from family, community and faith.

