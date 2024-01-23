Photo Credit: Courtesy

Reserve soldiers of the Netzah Yehuda Haredi battalion were surprised last week to receive a shipment from the Satmar Chassidic movement.

This is what reservist Yehiel Berg reported:

“I must tell you a story that happened to me just now. As you know, our unit is on standby in the north. Yesterday (Thursday) I had no idea what we would eat on Shabbat and we had already started organizing who would go shopping in the city of Tsfat. However, by chance, yesterday I met a soldier from the Alexandroni Brigade and told him that we were organizing Shabbat shopping. The soldier told me to call the grandson of the Satmar Rebbe, he will take care of everything for you.

“I was a little surprised but I called the grandson and told him that we are ten soldiers who are on standby.

“This morning, a truck arrived with guys from the Satmar yeshiva, the ones with the white tights, and dropped off cartons full of goodies.

“I ask the Chassidim where all the rest of the food they brought is going, and they answer me that they are now going through all the outposts in the north and dropping off food for the soldiers in honor of Holy Shabbat.

“So, the next time they ask you who feeds the soldiers in the north – you should know that it’s the Satmar Rebbe who gave an order that no soldier will be left hungry and that there will be plenty of food for everyone.

“They took care of all the little details including a Kiddush cup for Shabbat. And, of course, they asked us not to photograph them.”