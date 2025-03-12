Photo Credit: Budapest Museum of Fine Arts

A new exhibition opening this week at the National Museum of Italian Judaism and the Shoah (MEIS) in Ferrara, Italy, delves into the Jewish festival of Purim and its iconic heroine, Queen Esther.

“Beautiful Esther: Purim, a Timeless Story” explores the Biblical tale of Queen Esther through Renaissance art, rare parchments, historical artifacts, and interactive displays.

The museum’s online presentation reads: “This exhibition celebrates Purim, one of the most joyful holidays in the Jewish calendar, and its central figure: Queen Esther.

“Renaissance masterpieces and rare parchments illustrate the story of Esther, the biblical heroine who saved the Jewish people by thwarting the plot of Haman, the King of Persia’s advisor. This timeless tale, still resonant today, has been commemorated for centuries with feasts, masquerades, and theatrical performances.

Highlights include Jacopo del Sellaio’s “Esther before Ahasuerus” (c. 1475-1480) from the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest, and Filippino Lippi’s tempera panel, “Vashti Leaves the Royal Palace” (c. 1475), on loan from the Horne Museum in Florence.

“A special feature of the exhibition is the return of a 17th-century parchment scroll of the Book of Esther, produced in Ferrara, now displayed in our city through collaboration with the National Library of Israel.

“The exhibition also explores local traditions and stories, ranging from Livorno to Syracuse, Padua to Rome.

“Additionally, modern reinterpretations are featured with engaging illustrations and interactive spaces, allowing both adults and children to participate creatively.”

“Bellissima Ester. Purim, una storia senza tempo” is curated by Amedeo Spagnoletto, Olga Melasecchi, and Marina Caffiero, with the collaboration of Sharon Reichel.

