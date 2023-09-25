Photo Credit: MDA

More than 2,000 Israelis were taken to various hospitals across the country during the 25 hours of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, according to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical service.

MDA stations were reinforced by volunteers, deploying ambulances and Medi-Cycles in the communities and neighborhoods, and activating first responders in synagogues and next to the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

The medical teams responded to 3,025 calls. Of those, 295 people fainted and suffered dehydration, and 2,069 people were evacuated to hospitals. During the holiday, MDA Blood Services supplied 161 blood units to the nation’s hospitals.

Yom Kippur is the only day in the year in which no traffic is allowed on Israeli roads, other than emergency vehicles. Nevertheless, 307 children and adults were injured while riding bicycles of all kinds and on skating on rollerblades. There were also 34 motor vehicle accident victims, including one 40-year-old who was moderately injured (not everyone obeys the law).

In addition, 37 people were injured in violent altercations, including two who were shot and killed in the Arab towns of Taibe and Kabul.

As usual, there were also a number of births on the Day of Atonement. Medical emergency teams treated and evacuated to the hospitals 170 women in labor, including four women whose births were assisted by MDA paramedics.