Photo Credit: Yousef Mohammed / Flash 90

Israeli soldiers were kept busy on the southern border over the Yom Kippur holiday. Early Monday evening, the IDF attacked at least one Hamas military position in northern Gaza in response to violence near the former Karni crossing.

In addition, the IDF opened fire and hit a terrorist who shot at the forces. Earlier in the day, IDF surveillance identified two suspects trying to infiltrate into Israeli territory. Both were arrested and transferred to security personnel for investigation.

Minutes after the start of the Yom Kippur fast on Sunday evening, two Hamas terrorist positions in Gaza were struck by IDF combat drones in the enclave, in response to incendiary balloon attacks on southern Israeli communities.

The balloon barrage started four fires in Israeli territory this weekend. In addition, an explosive device was thrown at IDF forces who were working to restore calm to the border, where daily violence has taken place for the past week.

Even on Yom Kippur, Gaza operatives were making sure to keep the heat on, with rioters burning tires and attacking IDF forces protecting Israel’s southern front.

No Israeli casualties were reported.