Photo Credit: Ben Kelmer/Flash90

To brighten spirits amid the COVID-19 pandemic this Hanukkah, the World Zionist Organization is spearheading an online project to bring people together virtually during the eight-day “Festival of Lights,” which begins on Thursday evening.

Called “Or Eitan” or “Share the Light,” the project allows Jews all over the world to upload photos of themselves lighting candles and wishing “Happy Hanukkah” to their family, friends and the entire Jewish people. The photos will be combined into a digital collage that will be broadcast on the wall outside the World Zionist Organization’s headquarters in Jerusalem.

“The ‘Share the Light’ (‘Or Eitan’) project emphasizes that in these challenging times, there is a Jewish spark that lies within each and every one of us—a spark of closeness and belonging, a spark of collective responsibility and hope,” said WZO chairman Yaakov Hagoel. “I call on Jewish communities from Israel and every country in the Diaspora to unite by participating in this project. Light candles, share photos and illuminate the world because we are all a bright light!”

Partnering with the WZO in this campaign is the Israeli Ministry for Cyber and National Digital Matters, headed by Minister Dudi Amsalem.

Photos can be uploaded on the WZO homepage beginning on Dec. 10, the first night of Chanukah.

Go to: www.WZO.org.il.