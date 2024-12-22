Photo Credit: Western Wall Heritage Foundation

The traditional Western Wall Hanukkah menorah was installed on Sunday morning in Jerusalem ahead of the upcoming eight-day holiday that begins this Wednesday night.

The menorah, made entirely of cast bronze, stands over two meters (6 feet, seven inches) tall and two meters wide, weighs about a ton, and took seven months to produce.

A second menorah was also placed atop the Western Wall Heritage Center building.

This year’s Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremonies at the Western Wall will take place in the presence of families of hostages, bereaved families, wounded IDF soldiers, IDF soldiers, and security forces.

From Wednesday, 24 Kislev, 5785 (December 25, 2024) through Wednesday, 1 Tevet 5785 (January 1, 2025), a central candle-lighting ceremony will be held each evening at the Western Wall Plaza, with musical accompaniment.

This year, the events will highlight the theme “For the miracles, the mighty deeds, and the wars”, with the participation of rabbis, public figures, ambassadors, families of hostages, bereaved families, wounded IDF soldiers, IDF officers and soldiers, Israel Police officers and security forces, families, and the general public.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation invites the public to join in for the candle-lighting ceremonies, to be held every evening during the Festival of Lights.

The Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony schedule:

First night: Wednesday, 24 Kislev (December 25), 16:30

Second night: Thursday, 25 Kislev (December 26), 16:30

Third night: Friday, 26 Kislev (December 27), 15:30

Fourth night: Saturday night, 27 Kislev (December 28), 20:00

Fifth night: Sunday, 28 Kislev (December 29), 16:30

Sixth night: Monday, 29 Kislev (December 30), 16:30

Seventh night: Tuesday, 30 Kislev (December 31), 16:30

Eighth night: Wednesday, 1 Tevet (January 1), 16:30

All ceremonies will be broadcast live (except for Friday and Saturday evening) on the Western Wall Heritage Foundation’s website, enabling the entire Jewish nation to join from their homes, IDF bases, and hospital rehabilitation wards and share in the uplifting and inspiring atmosphere of the Western Wall.

