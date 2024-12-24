Photo Credit: JuliaC2006 / Flickr

The wind direction in London on Tuesday was Southwest, with wind speed varying between 4.5 and 6.7 mph and with gusts up to 15.6 mph. And so, the Hanukkah menorah in Trafalgar Square was taken down over the weekend to prevent damage from the powerful winds that swept through central London.

A spokesperson for the JLC tweeted: “The JLC and the Mayor of London are proud to work together each year to ensure the Chanukiah stands proudly in Trafalgar Square.”

Update from the JLC and @MayorofLondon regarding the Chanukiah in Trafalgar Square pic.twitter.com/y3Qr6NLWqh — Jewish Leadership Council (@JLC_uk) December 22, 2024

The decision to remove the giant structure was made out of an abundance of caution to “ensure the safety” of visitors and passersby, according to a statement from the Jewish Leadership Council.

The menorah, a prominent fixture in the square during the Jewish festival of lights, had been standing as a symbol of celebration and resilience. However, as wind speeds intensified, officials determined that leaving it in place posed a potential hazard.

“The safety of the public is our top priority,” the council said in its statement. “We look forward to reinstalling the menorah and continuing the Hanukkah celebrations as soon as conditions allow.”

The removal came amid storm warnings across the region, with meteorologists forecasting gusts strong enough to disrupt outdoor events and structures. Despite the setback, Hanukkah festivities continue in various venues across London, underscoring the spirit of the season.

The JLC statement continued, “The Chanukiah was constructed on Wednesday (that’s last week – DI), well ahead of the first night of Hanukah. Unfortunately, wind speeds are predicted in the coming days to exceed the maximum permitted for the structure so the Chanukiah has to be removed to ensure the safety of those in and around Trafalgar Square.

“Despite all efforts being made by all parties, it will regretfully not be possible to rebuild the Chanukiah in time.”

