A heated debate erupted Tuesday on social media after T-shirts featuring Yahya Sinwar, the recently eliminated Hamas leader, were found on Walmart’s online store. The StopAntisemitism group immediately demanded the items be removed.

“Does Walmart understand that it sells clothing that glorifies terrorism and violence against Jews?” the group asked in a post calling for the products to be immediately removed from the vending platform.

Walmart shoppers were horrified to find shirts glorifying Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar while online shopping. @Walmart, are you aware you’re selling apparel celebrating terrorism and violence against Jews? This is a outrageous—remove them immediately. pic.twitter.com/po8BBLLafc — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 24, 2024

Several Internet users, however, pointed out that these T-shirts were not directly produced by Walmart, but by a third-party seller using the retail giant’s marketplace feature. This nuance did not prevent a wave of indignation on social networks, with many users accusing Walmart of allowing the marketing of products that glorify terrorism.

Attempts to locate the sales pages for the controversial T-shirts on Walmart’s website have been unsuccessful, with links now leading to error pages. This suggests that the company has responded quickly by removing the offending products from its platform.

However, a T-shirt featuring a low-resolution image of departed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is still available for purchase on Walmart’s website, offered only in XXL, likely for the heftier pro-terrorism shoppers. The shirt, sold by a Texas-based third-party vendor, is titled “Nasrallah Safe Following Israeli Airstrikes.”

Good to know.

