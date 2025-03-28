Photo Credit: Sabeny.com website screenshot

Uber Eats has partnered with Sabeny.com, a leading kosher online supermarket, to offer London’s first fully kosher Passover delivery service via a mainstream app, Z News Service reported Friday. While Sabeny.com already provides kosher groceries year-round, this collaboration brings their complete Pesach selection to Uber Eats, offering families faster and more convenient on-demand shopping in preparation for the holiday.

Uber Eats is an online food ordering and delivery platform launched by Uber in 2014. The service delivers meals through various couriers, including those using cars, scooters, bikes, or on foot. As of 2021, Uber Eats operates in over 6,000 cities across 45 countries.

Advertisement





Z News Service noted that, in response to rising concerns about antisemitism since October 7, many Jewish Londoners have expressed feeling unsafe when going out, particularly for traditional shopping. The new service offers a secure and dependable solution, allowing users to order their kosher Passover essentials from the comfort of their homes. Through their partnership, Sabeny.com and Uber Eats are ensuring that families can prepare for the festival with peace of mind, knowing that their orders are certified kosher and will be promptly delivered.

Kosher online shopping isn’t new, Sabeny.com discovered that many Jewish Londoners were still unaware of reliable services tailored to their needs. By partnering with Uber Eats, a familiar conglomerate, Sabeny.com became more visible and accessible to a broader audience, including those who may not have previously used a specialist kosher store.

Last year, then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader, now Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, issued Passover proclamations reaffirming their commitment to Israel’s security amidst threats from Iran and from Israel’s neighboring countries. Sunak also condemned extremists for exploiting “the very human angst that we all feel about the terrible suffering that war brings to the innocent to advance a divisive, hateful ideological agenda.”

Sir Keir, whose wife and three children are Jewish, remarked that, like other families attending a Seder, “we mark this Passover under a dark cloud.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: