Red alerts were triggered Friday morning in Kiryat Shmona, Margaliot, Misgav Am, and Tel Hai. The IDF Spokesperson’s Office confirmed that two rockets fired from Lebanon were detected—one was intercepted, while the other did not enter Israeli territory.

David Azoulay, head of the Metula council, told News14: “This is exactly what we feared—the constant drip-feed of attacks, as we’ve seen in the south for the past twenty-three years. We will not tolerate this, and we will not accept it.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz responded to the rocket fire from Lebanon, stating: “Kiryat Shmona is treated like Beirut. If there is no peace in Kiryat Shmona and the Galilee, there will be no peace in Beirut. The Lebanese government is directly responsible for any attack on the Galilee. We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7. We are committed to ensuring the security of the residents of the Galilee and will act decisively against any threat.”

Amit Sofer, head of the Marom Galil Regional Council, stated the alarms highlight that the campaign in the north is far from over. “The alarms this morning remind us that while the nature of the campaign in the north has changed, it is not over. Hezbollah is ready to disrupt the lives of the northern residents,” Sofer said. “The political and military leadership must ensure the security of our residents and take actions to prevent terrorism from taking root on the border by stopping any further attacks.”

Azoulay declared, “The Israeli government must immediately annul the 1701 agreement and announce that we will continue to eliminate all terrorist organizations in Lebanon, led by Hezbollah. If the Lebanese government does not intervene, we will take action against the state of Lebanon and its army. The disaster of October 7th began with these small attacks, and we will not allow them to spread to the north. It is critical to act today.”

United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 was designed to resolve the 2006 Lebanon War. It called for a full cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, the withdrawal of Hezbollah and other armed groups from Lebanon to the northern bank of the Litani River, the disarmament of Hezbollah and other armed factions, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, leaving only UNIFIL and the Lebanese military south of the Litani River, located about 29 km (18 miles) north of the border.

To date, Hezbollah has violated every single provision of Resolution 1701.

