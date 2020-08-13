Photo Credit: Screenshot
Max Arples Lezer

Holocaust survivors around the world, inspired by 84-years-old Nazi hunter Serge Klarsfeld, on Wednesday launched the #NoDenyingIt Campaign against billionaire Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg, demanding that he remove Holocaust denial content from his entire social media network (Nazi Hunter Klarsfeld, Claims Conference, Target Facebook, Zuckerberg, for Enabling Holocaust Denial).

Every week, a recorded message from the final generation of Holocaust survivors to Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg is posted on Facebook, Instagram (owned by Facebook) and Twitter, by the Claims Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.

On Thursday the group featured Max Arples Lezer, who was hidden for three years by Ype and Boukje Wetterauw, a Dutch family, and survived the Holocaust.
