Photo Credit: Screenshot
Holocaust survivors around the world, inspired by 84-years-old Nazi hunter Serge Klarsfeld, on Wednesday launched the #NoDenyingIt Campaign against billionaire Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg, demanding that he remove Holocaust denial content from his entire social media network (Nazi Hunter Klarsfeld, Claims Conference, Target Facebook, Zuckerberg, for Enabling Holocaust Denial).
Advertisement
On Thursday the group featured Roman Kent, who survived the Lodz ghetto and the Auschwitz, Mertzbachtal, Dornau and Flossenburg concentration camps.
Advertisement