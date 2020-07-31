Photo Credit: Screenshot

Holocaust survivors around the world, inspired by 84-years-old Nazi hunter Serge Klarsfeld, on Wednesday launched the #NoDenyingIt Campaign against billionaire Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg, demanding that he remove Holocaust denial content from his entire social media network (Nazi Hunter Klarsfeld, Claims Conference, Target Facebook, Zuckerberg, for Enabling Holocaust Denial).

Every day, a recorded message from the final generation of Holocaust survivors to Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg will be posted on Facebook, Instagram (owned by Facebook) and Twitter, by the Claims Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.

On Thursday the group featured Roman Kent, who survived the Lodz ghetto and the Auschwitz, Mertzbachtal, Dornau and Flossenburg concentration camps.