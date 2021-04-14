Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon/Flash90

By Efrat Forsher

Convicted spy for Israel Jonathan Pollard on Monday night dedicated a Torah scroll that he brought to Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus.

He commissioned the writing of the Torah scroll 12 years ago, while he was in a U.S. federal prison, serving a 35-year sentence.

Pollard traveled to Samaria with his wife, Esther, and the Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

“I feel a very personal connection to this place and to Joseph who is buried here, and everything he went through,” said Pollard, who claimed that he had planned to bring the scroll to the site when he was released and came to Israel.

“When I was in jail, the guards enjoyed humiliating me when they would ask me if I thought I would ever get home. And I always answered in the same way: I would ask, ‘Do you believe in God?’ And most of them would say, ‘yes,’ and then I would ask, ‘Do you think God can work miracles?’ And they would say, ‘clearly.’ Well, now we are here.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.