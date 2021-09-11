<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8cisXlY4DTs?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

A video released by the NYPD shows a man, disguised as a Hassid, wait for his victim, run across the street, and shoot him twice in his head, in Queens over the Labor Day weekend, in what police say appears to have been a hit job.

According to the NBC NY report, the victim, Jermaine Dixon had spent time in prison, and police are investigating if the shooting was related to Dixon cooperating with the government in a racketeering case he was involved in. Police say the victim was constantly looking over his shoulder to see if someone was targeting him.

