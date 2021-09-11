A video released by the NYPD shows a man, disguised as a Hassid, wait for his victim, run across the street, and shoot him twice in his head, in Queens over the Labor Day weekend, in what police say appears to have been a hit job.

According to the NBC NY report, the victim, Jermaine Dixon had spent time in prison, and police are investigating if the shooting was related to Dixon cooperating with the government in a racketeering case he was involved in. Police say the victim was constantly looking over his shoulder to see if someone was targeting him.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWATCH: Terrorist Neutralized in Jerusalem Old City Terror Attack
Next articleIsraeli Arabs Help Capture 4 Islamic Jihad Fugitives, 2 Still At Large
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...