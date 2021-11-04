Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Nutmegger
Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

A 33-year-old pregnant Chassidic woman was assaulted Wednesday by a man in his forties as she was walking in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

The assailant hurled the contents of a bottle of juice in her face, and then told her, “You people disgust me,” before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place on Eastern Parkway between Nostrand and Rogers Avenues, according to a report by COLLive.

The assailant is described as a black male, approximately 40 years old.

Antisemitic incidents are common in the neighborhood which is home to African Americans, Carribean Americans and Latinos as well as the large and growing Chabad-Lubavitch community.

Two weeks ago, a suspect spat into a woman’s face and yelled antisemitic slurs at her while she was waiting for her children’s school bus. The suspect was later taken into custody by the NYPD 71st precinct and the department’s Hate Crimes force.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

