Police forces entered the Temple Mount Al Aqsa Mosque overnight Sunday to evacuate hundreds of Muslims who barricaded themselves after the prayers had ended, contrary to the agreement with the Waqf. According to Israel Police, before sensing in forces, efforts were made to negotiate with the Waqf the evacuation of the entrenched Muslim radicals, “following information received about the intention of some of them to violate public order in the morning hours before the start of the visits to the Temple Mount.”

The evacuation was completed without incident.

According to Al Quds, police forces stormed the mosque and evacuated the worshipers, preventing them from returning.

“Before the dawn prayer, those forces tightened their procedures and seized the identity cards of the young men who entered to perform the prayer, so they could force them to leave the mosque after the prayer,” Al Quds reported, adding that “the Israeli police arrested a young man from the Old City who was on his way to Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The police operation was a success, according to Al Quds, which reported that “large groups of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the strict protection of the occupation forces.”

That’s code for “a couple dozen Jewish visitors entered the Temple Mount under police protection.”