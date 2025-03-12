Photo Credit: Pixabay / Tom

A new report by a women’s advocacy group has revealed that nearly half of all Jewish women seeking a religious divorce — which requires a “Get” divorce document — have experienced terrible struggles in the effort to be free.

Jewish women who do not receive a “Get” have the status of an “agunah” (chained woman) and are unable to remarry.

For years, discussions about agunot, Jewish women unable to obtain a religious divorce, have been met with skepticism. But a new survey by the Chochmat Nashim organization in collaboration with other groups around the world reveals significant systematic challenges that extend far beyond isolated cases.

The Rate My Beit Din survey, the first comprehensive data-driven study of the process, queried more than 500 women from 11 countries who have undergone a Jewish religious divorce (Get).

Carried out across several countries worldwide, the findings of the study highlight inconsistent experiences across different rabbinical courts (Batei Din) and the negative impact many women face during the process.

Women report that personal rights, property, and dignity are often compromised, and nearly 30 percent faced get refusal.

Systemic pressure on women to sacrifice personal rights is a significant issue: 32.6 percent were pressured to give up something, such as child support or legal representation, to secure their divorce.

On average, 41 percent of women seeking a Jewish divorce waited over a year, with 16 percent waiting more than three years.

In the UK, 55 percent waited over a year, while in the US, 38 percent waited over a year.

Overall, nearly half (48.4 percent) said their Beit Din interactions harmed their mental health.

“Divorce is not the ideal. Where warranted it is a mitzvah, and as such should be a compassionate and supportive process,” said Shoshana Keats Jaskoll, Chochmat Nashim co-founder and director.

Jewish law mandates a path to divorce that is supposed to protect both parties. The concept of the “death of marriage,” dating back to Rabbi Yerucham in the 14th century and upheld by 20th-century halachic authority Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, supports this.

The survey underscores the need for greater compassion within the system.

“The Beit Din must recognize that women are losing precious years of their lives waiting for their Get,” said Ramie Smith, co-founder of GettOutUK. “A flexible timeline framework could mitigate these effects without imposing rigid rules.”

Keats Jaskoll emphasizes that the goal is collaborative systemic improvement. “The only way to address urgent problems is to understand them. Gathering this information is just the first step.

“We used this data to create the Rate My Beit Din website, which aggregates user, as well as professional reviews. The public can use the information to choose their rabbinic courts.”

Keats Jaskoll emphasized the effort “isn’t about blame; it’s about making Jewish marriage holy and Jewish divorce dignified.”

The organization is aiming to work with the Rabbinate and global courts to improve the process. “Metrics should help the community understand the issues, create accountability, and aim for a compassionate and supportive divorce process, one that takes into account modern marital challenges within the framework of Halacha,” she says.

Daniel Greenberg, CB, an expert in British legislation and Jewish law and author of Getting a Get, applauded the survey.

“Transparency and accountability through sharing experience are key to the empowerment of individuals and to influencing change, and the Rate My Beit Din website is a key tool for that purpose,” he said.

While the survey exposes problems, it also highlights courts with good practices. Women in Israel are assigned a Beit Din by location, but in most countries, they can choose. This data can help women make informed decisions, the organization points out.

Haredi social activist Fainy Sukenik, founder of “BaAsher Telchi,” has accompanied women through divorces for years. While the survey confirms her experience, she acknowledges variation among judges. “Some judges act with true mission and compassion, seeking solutions for both women and men.”

