United Hatzalah volunteers have begun giving first aid training courses to Ukrainian refugees in the shelters, hotels, and camps where they have taken refuge in Kishinev, Moldova.

“Our goal is to empower the refugees and give them back a sense of control over their situation,” said Vicky Tiferet, one of the EMTs running the training sessions that are being given in the languages of the refugees.

“The refugees need to be able to help themselves and not feel a sense of powerlessness, that can be the most crippling thing. Once they are safely in Moldova and have found a shelter, we can help them learn how to take care of themselves, their loved ones, and each other. That sense of control and power is an important thing for people who have lost everything else,” she added.