Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Apparently, it must be hard for all the different anarchists to keep track of what they’re protesting against on which day. At Saturday’s (anti-Judicial Reform, anti-Bibi, anti-Occupation, anti-Haredi…) protest in Tel Aviv, groups of protesters began attacking one another.

פעילי "אחים לנשק" תקפו עכשיו בקפלן את הגוש נגד הכיבוש ומנעו מאיתנו, פעילי הגוש, תנועת עומדים ביחד, שוברים שתיקה וארגונים נוספים, להניף שלט ענק נגד טרור מתנחלים והפוגרומים בשבוע האחרון. אם ככה נראית הדמוקרטיה שלהם, עדיף כבר שיפסידו. אנחנו נאבקים לדמוקרטיה ושוויון לכולן ולכולם. pic.twitter.com/UihIbcqpbt — Alon-Lee Green – ألون-لي جرين – אלון-לי גרין ? (@AlonLeeGreen) July 1, 2023

According to one report, protesters from radical leftwing groups raised a banner against the settlers and the “occupation” at the protest. For some reason, this seems to have upset the “Achim L’Neshek” group of former reservists who call on other reservists to not serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform, unless they’re Haredi, and then they want them to enlist.

The former reservists physically tried to remove the banner, which then instigated some additional physical “non-violent” resistance between the groups, including the use of pepper spray, and of course the requisite yelling of “Busha”, “Fascists” and “De-Mo-Krat-Ya” at one another.

כח קפלן מול כח אש"פ ? pic.twitter.com/ReoWTEatul — noamfathi (@noam_fathi) July 1, 2023