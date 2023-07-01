Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90
Protesters in Tel Aviv. July 1, 2023.

Apparently, it must be hard for all the different anarchists to keep track of what they’re protesting against on which day. At Saturday’s (anti-Judicial Reform, anti-Bibi, anti-Occupation, anti-Haredi…) protest in Tel Aviv, groups of protesters began attacking one another.

According to one report, protesters from radical leftwing groups raised a banner against the settlers and the “occupation” at the protest. For some reason, this seems to have upset the “Achim L’Neshek” group of former reservists who call on other reservists to not serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform, unless they’re Haredi, and then they want them to enlist.

The former reservists physically tried to remove the banner, which then instigated some additional physical “non-violent” resistance between the groups, including the use of pepper spray, and of course the requisite yelling of “Busha”, “Fascists” and “De-Mo-Krat-Ya” at one another.

Jewish Press News Desk
