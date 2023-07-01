Photo Credit: Basal Awidat / Flash 90

Lebanese lawmaker Muhammad Ra’ad warned Israel to “shut up” about the planting of two tents on Mount Dov two months ago in Israeli territory by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Ra’ad heads the terrorist group’s legislative faction with the Amal group in the Lebanese Parliament.

رئيس كتلة الوفاء للمقاومة النائب محمد رعد للعدو الصهيوني :

"إذا ما بدّك حرب سكوت وتضبضب"

أمّا أن تفرِض على المقاومة أن تنزع ما هو حقٌّ للبنان ، وما تعتبره أنه ضمن أرضه "فلا انتَ ولا غيرك قادر أن يفرض عليها شيء". -أنت لست قادرًا على إزالة خيمتين ، لأن هناك مقاومة ورجال ومؤمنين… pic.twitter.com/rtLlnXBMQo — علي شعيب || Ali Shoeib ?? (@alishoeib1970) July 1, 2023

“If you don’t want war, shut up and stay angry,” he said in a statement this weekend. “Neither you nor anyone else can impose anything on what is rightfully Lebanese land. You cannot remove those two tents, because there is a Resistance with strong men who believe in this country,” Ra’ad added.

Hezbollah has refused to remove the outpost, despite a threat by Israel to dismantle it by force.

The Lebanon Post quoted “sources” as saying Hezbollah “is ready for any development” Israel may carry out, “especially since [Hezbollah] considers the areas in which its fighters are present as a liberated area.” Hezbollah “cannot retreat and hand it over again to the occupation,” the sources said.

Israel has been conducting talks with the United States and France in an effort to diplomatically pressure Lebanon to remove the military outpost on Mount Dov, known in Lebanon as Sheba’a Farms.

Israel Defense Forces meanwhile have been pressuring the Lebanese Army through UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) to remove the outpost.

Last week, Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council with photographs of the outpost, warning that Israel will dismantle the tents if the international body does not demand Lebanon do so. Erdan attached photos of the outpost in his letter.

Hezbollah has established around 30 military positions along Lebanon’s border with Israel, according to Yet. The move is a brazen violation of the UN Security Council resolution passed in 2006 after the Second Lebanon War.