The sabotage the anarchists declared against Israel’s economy over the judicial reform continued Monday morning despite the IDF operation in Jenin. A large group of protesters blocked the entrance of trucks to the Port of Haifa, placed barbed wire curls on the road, and burned tires. Police were deployed in downtown Haifa but reports say the anarchists are left to do as they please.

The protestors in Haifa blocked the port gate near Rambam Hospital, as well as the Dolphin Bridge at the exit from the Bat Galim neighborhood. Mounted police and a police water cannon arrived on the scene to disperse the protesters, but the cannon was blocked by the protesters’ vehicles.

The organizers also called on their troops to block Haifa’s central train station to “defend democracy.” The WhatsApp message read: “The Israeli government is promoting dictatorship legislation; we are here to stop it. Equip yourself with water, hiking shoes, a hat, flags, horns, and drums.”

After the protesters are done paralyzing the train station, they plan to board a train to Ben Gurion International Airport, to arrive at the rally there at 5:30 PM. These anarchists include activists from the “Brothers in Arms” group, the reservists’ protest, the Haifa and the North protests, the high-tech protest, the white coats protests, and others. According to Israel Police, the crowd limit at Ben Gurion was set at 5,000, but judging by the poor showing at Saturday night’s rally on Kaplan Street, this may not be a limit but an excuse.