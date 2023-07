Photo Credit: Security Camera Footage

We certainly can’t complain when the terrorists do the work for us.

A group of terrorists in Shechem (Nablus) mistakenly thought that another terrorist, Daha Abu-Jasser from the village of Silat al-Kharithiya, was an undercover Israeli agent. The terrorists followed him in their car, got out, chased him down and then shot him to death, on Sunday.