By Amir Ettinger and Yehuda Shlezinger

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz slammed the anarchist anti-government activists after they allegedly spit on his jacket during an event in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening.

Katz addressed the crowd during a ceremony in honor of 100 years since the first street lights were lit in the city. He was interrupted by activists, who shouted “Shame” and personal insults at the lawmaker. They continued to accost him all the way to his car.

“Tonight I participated in the ceremony of light, but facing me stood the protesters of darkness who screamed and cursed and it turns out also spat. I will not be deterred by violence masquerading as democracy. I will continue to build the country according to my way and vision,” Katz wrote on Twitter.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also denounced the attack.

“Violence of any type is dangerous and forbidden, and requires strict handling by law enforcement,” he wrote on Twitter.

Transport, National Infrastructure and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev said, “I strongly condemn the attack this evening against Israel Katz. The State Attorney’s Office will—of course—ignore [the incident], the media will normalize [it] and the left will embrace the lawbreakers, but we will win.

“And I say to all my friends on the right—leadership is being tested in these moments. We came to govern and not to apologize.”