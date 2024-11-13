Photo Credit: European Parliament / Wikimedia

Mikheil Khachidze, Journalist and Foreign Correspondent living in Georgia reported that Greta Thunberg got trolled in Georgia Tuesday night. “Mikhail from Tbilisi, Georgia, tweeted: ‘I’m standing next to her with an inscription in Arabic: ‘Palestine is a myth! Israel is a country of heroes!’” Khachidze tweeted.

Trolling Greta in beautiful Sakartvelo. In the photo, Mikhail from Tbilisi with Greta Thunberg??? Writing Mikhail: “I’m standing next to her with an inscription in Arabic; Palestine is a myth! Israel is a country of heroes! #Israel pic.twitter.com/Llp17dQLG7 — Mikheil Khachidze (@mishakhachidze) November 11, 2024

A few days after the October 7 massacre, Greta posted an image on her Instagram account with a caption supporting Gaza, without any mention of Hamas’s atrocities or the murdered Israelis.

The anti-Israeli climate activist has often spoken out against Israel and in favor of Hamas in Gaza. Two months ago, she was arrested with a keffiyeh on her head at a pro-Hamas demonstration at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

On May 11, Greta was detained by Swedish police for taking part in a pro-Hamas protest outside the Malmo Arena, which was hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. She subsequently released a statement opposing Israel’s participation in the contest.

