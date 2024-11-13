Photo Credit: European Parliament / Wikimedia
Greta Thunberg speaking before the EU Parliament, March 4, 2020.

Mikheil Khachidze, Journalist and Foreign Correspondent living in Georgia reported that Greta Thunberg got trolled in Georgia Tuesday night. “Mikhail from Tbilisi, Georgia, tweeted: ‘I’m standing next to her with an inscription in Arabic: ‘Palestine is a myth! Israel is a country of heroes!’” Khachidze tweeted.

Advertisement


A few days after the October 7 massacre, Greta posted an image on her Instagram account with a caption supporting Gaza, without any mention of Hamas’s atrocities or the murdered Israelis.

The anti-Israeli climate activist has often spoken out against Israel and in favor of Hamas in Gaza. Two months ago, she was arrested with a keffiyeh on her head at a pro-Hamas demonstration at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

On May 11, Greta was detained by Swedish police for taking part in a pro-Hamas protest outside the Malmo Arena, which was hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. She subsequently released a statement opposing Israel’s participation in the contest.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleTrump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Said 2-State Solution Was ‘Effectively Dead’
Next articleRoped In
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.