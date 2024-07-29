Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Reserves soldiers posted at the Negev Sde Teyman detention facility for Hamas Nukhba prisoners captured on and after October 7, 2023, fought off agents of the Investigating Military Police who raided the base following abuse complaints from one Hamas prisoner. Some of the soldiers tried to escape and others threatened to barricade themselves. Several soldiers were detained for questioning.

The IDF spokesperson stated in response: “Due to suspicion of serious abuse of a detainee who was held in the detention facility in Sade Teyman, an investigation by the military police was launched by order of the military attorney’s office.”

Ten reservists are suspected of seriously abusing the terrorist, who was evacuated from the center in serious condition with rectal injuries. The fighters refused to cooperate with the investigators and clashed with the MPs who confiscated their weapons and phones.

According to the reservists, the military police have been persecuting them for several months, following probes into the conditions at the Sde Teyman detention facility. At this point the military police are yet to share direct evidence of abuse, relying on the complaint of the terrorist who was rushed to the hospital with a serious injury to his buttock. It appears that the MPs believe there was a group abuse of the terrorist.

The impetus for Monday’s raid was, more likely than not, a report in the Washington Post (Palestinians recount deadly abuse in Israeli prisons: ‘It is Guantanamo’). The report claimed “One Palestinian inmate died with a ruptured spleen and broken ribs after being beaten by Israeli prison guards. Another met an excruciating end because a chronic condition went untreated. A third screamed for help for hours before dying.” The report covered mostly Israeli permanent security prisons, noting that “while international attention and condemnation has focused on the plight of Gazan detainees — specifically at the notorious Sde Teyman military site — rights advocates say there is a deeper, systemic crisis in Israel’s penal system.”

The Sde Teyman facility was established shortly after the start of the October 7 war and was intended to receive Hamas members until they were transferred to prisons. Before the state began transferring the detainees from the facility, about 700 terrorists were held in Seda Teyman; Three of them were hospitalized in a medical facility operating nearby. In December, Haaretz reported that the detainees in the facility are kept in fenced compounds, their eyes are covered and their hands are cuffed for most of the day, and that in their prison compounds, the lights are on all night long.

According to data published by the army, the IDF is conducting a criminal investigation against soldiers concerning 48 deaths of Gaza Arabs, most of them captured in the Gaza Strip, 36 of them detained in Sde Teyman.

National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben Gvir said in a statement: “The spectacle of military police officers coming to arrest our best heroes in Sde Teyman is nothing less than shameful. I recommend the Defense Minister, the Chief of Staff, and the army authorities to back the fighters and heed the example of the prison service: the summer camps and our patience for the terrorists are over. Fighters should get a full backing.”

In a video from the detention facility that was circulated on social media, one of the soldiers is heard exclaiming: “Let’s unite against this thing where the IDF fighting our soldiers.” Another soldier said: “The military police came to arrest us because we are responsible for the Nukhba terrorists. People of Israel, take to the streets for us, I’m not ready for this shame of being arrested – I gave my life for you, for the people of Israel.”

Otzma Yehudit ministers and MKs are on their way to the Sde Teyman facility, demanding to stop the disgrace of the arrest of IDF soldiers there.

The reservists who were arrested by the military police belong to a unit known as Force 100 which was re-established at the beginning of the war and is responsible for guarding the detainees in Sde Teyman.

