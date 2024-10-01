Photo Credit: Michael Lucan / Wikimedia

Herbert Kickl, the Chairman of Austria’s Freedom Party (FPÖ), addressed his jubilant supporters on Monday evening, declaring that his remarkable victory in the parliamentary elections has ushered in a new era.

According to official results, Kickl’s party secured 28.9% of the votes, surpassing the conservative People’s Party (ÖVP), which garnered 26.3%. However, this outcome does not guarantee that Kickl will become Austria’s next chancellor, as he lacks a majority, and the ÖVP has stated it will not participate in his coalition government.

Kickl’s triumph is part of a broader trend of nationalist right-wing electoral victories across Europe, for which he commended his supporters on their “optimism, courage, and trust,” expressing his delight in being part of a “piece of history.”

The FPÖ was founded in 1956, and Jörg Haider became the leader of the party in 1986, after which it began an ideological turn toward right-wing populism. Haider’s parents had been early members of the Austrian Nazi Party, and Haider was a controversial figure in Austria and abroad. Several countries imposed diplomatic sanctions against his party, especially after the 1999 general election, when Haider was denied the post of chancellor over the objection of Austria’s neighboring countries.

By 2010, under Heinz-Christian Strache’s leadership, the party became supportive of Israel. In December 2010, FPÖ leaders visited Israel, where they issued the “Jerusalem Declaration,” affirming Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, particularly against Islamic terror. The party also recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Israeli Druze MK Ayoob Kara of the Likud party subsequently visited Vienna at the FPÖ’s invitation. After the October 7 Hamas atrocities, FPÖ leader Kickl expressed unequivocal support for Israel’s right to self-defense and called for Austria to advocate for Israel within the EU by opposing resolutions critical of Israel and supporting Israeli security measures.

