Progressives don’t like the blogger “Libs of TikTok,” an Orthodox Jewish woman from Brooklyn who simply finds, collects and reposts some of the video material that progressives and progressive activists post about themselves online, making the videos more accessible and visible for all to see (and unable to deny).

On Thursday, Facebook said it was permanently suspending the Facebook account of @libsoftiktok, for “not following community standards” though it didn’t actually say why.

Facebook just suspended our account. No reason given. pic.twitter.com/Siu3sTWtZZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2022

Most assume this was because ‘Libs of TikTok’ publicized some videos made by medical staff from Boston Children’s Hospital as well as other medical professionals, discussing “gender-affirming” surgery, along with at least one BCH doctor talking about babies knowing they had the wrong gender identity. Libs of Tik Tok questioned at what age does the hospital begin doing these surgeries.

Boston Children’s Hospital (@BostonChildrens) is now offering “gender affirming hysterectomies” for young girls pic.twitter.com/JOH5fFtGJ0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2022

Yale Pediatric Gender Program director says she treats kids as young as THREE on their “gender journey” including medical intervention

pic.twitter.com/WoCrr9Utnb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2022

Boston Children’s Hospital reportedly received a lot of threats as a result of the exposure, according to the Boston Globe. Subsequently, Facebook “permanently” suspended the account.

Perhaps it was the bad publicity or maybe someone realized that might not have been the best decision to make, but Facebook reversed their permanent ban within 24 hours. Whether that sticks or not remains to be seen.