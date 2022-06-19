Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

The IDF again called on the Palestinian Authority (PA) to conduct a joint investigation into the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and transfer the bullet from which she was shot for an Israeli examination, and rejected the most recent “biased” Al Jazeera inquiry that blamed Israel for her death.

Abu Akleh was killed during an encounter between IDF forces and terrorists in the Jenin Refugee Camp on May 11. The IDF has launched an investigation into the incident.

Al Jazeera reported on Friday that an image of the bullet from which she was killed and analyzed by ballistic and forensic experts shows that it was a green-tipped bullet that was designed to pierce armor and is used with an M4 rifle.

The round was designed and manufactured in the US. Both the IDF and the Arab terrorists use M4 rifles and even the same caliber bullets. Al Jazeera did not mention this.

The IDF stated over the weekend that the PA conducts joint investigations with Israel “from time to time.”

However, “the Palestinian refusal to share the bullet and conduct a joint investigation indicates their considerations,” the IDF noted, showing that the PA was refraining from seeking the truth about the incident.

“Since the incident, the IDF has been investigating the circumstances of the reporter’s death. This week, the Chief of Staff [Aviv Kochavi] ordered an extension of the investigation into the shooting incident. In the meantime, he decided to expand the investigation team, in order to deepen the documentation of the events. To this end, a senior officer with unique technological expertise from the Intelligence Division was added to the operational investigation team,” the military stressed.

An initial IDF investigation states that the journalist was in no way shot intentionally and it is not possible to determine whether she was killed by the terrorists who fired uncontrollably in her vicinity at the IDF forces or by an IDF soldier by accident.

“The IDF regrets harming the uninvolved even during an exchange of fire or a battle scene and takes great care to ensure freedom of movement and the press,” it concluded.

A government official said that Israel has called for a joint pathological investigation, “but the Palestinians are refusing, perhaps in order to hide the truth.”