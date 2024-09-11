Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A new podcast series was launched on Wednesday by United Hatzalah, Israel’s largest independent emergency medical services (EMS) organization, to give listeners an inside look at the intense, often unpredictable world of emergency medical response in Israel.

The series, “Masters of Emergency,” offers listeners an unfiltered look at the challenges, decision-making processes, and human stories behind some of the country’s most critical emergencies.

The podcast is co-hosted by Dovie Maisel, United Hatzalah’s Vice President of Operations, and Elad Bachar, the organization’s Medical Director. Both bring extensive experience to the table as they delve into various aspects of emergency medical services. Topics will include responses to large-scale disasters, advancements in EMS practices, and the psychological toll on first responders.

The series will cover significant emergency events in Israel’s history, such as the Versailles wedding hall collapse in Jerusalem, the Meron tragedy, and the October 7th attacks, featuring firsthand accounts from those directly involved in the emergency response.

“This podcast aims to reveal the challenging and often unseen aspects of EMS work, offering a candid, in-depth, and interesting view into the high-stakes world of emergency response,” said Maisel. “Our goal is to deliver valuable insights for both professionals in the field and the general public, and to captivate anyone curious about the real-life drama and dedication involved in emergency medical services.”

Bachar noted that people are often unaware of the complex human and logistical demands that go into emergency response.

“Emergency response involves more than just reacting to crises; it’s about managing a professional web of human, logistical, and technical elements,” said Bachar. “Through this podcast, we hope to shed light on the detailed work that goes into each response and the innovations driving our field forward.”

Episodes will be released weekly and will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

