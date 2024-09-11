Photo Credit: Courtesy

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir arrived at the Supreme Court hearing on a petition filed against him by Arab MK Ahmed Tibi, following Ben Gvir’s decision not to allow Tibi to meet with the terrorist Marwan Barghouti who is serving five life sentences in Megiddo Security Prison.

According to Tibi, he has the right to visit the security prisons, in light of the fact, that MKs from Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party are not prohibited from visiting Jewish security prisoners.

The state stated that it opposed Tibi’s request to visit Barghouti because of security considerations that do not allow the visit at this time.

MK Tibi said in a press conference several months ago that Barghouti had been beaten twice in March this year, resulting in bleeding injuries.

Minister Ben Gvir told the media at the court: “It is sad that on the day we bury our soldiers, we have to deal with a petition from a member of the Knesset in the State of Israel who receives taxpayer money and wants to meet and talk with his accomplice Marwan Barghouti, a murderer who has the blood of Jews on his hands. This is a shame; this is a disgrace.”

Ben Gvir added: “I say simply: I am the political echelon, I determined that they cannot meet, and I stand behind this decision.”

The petition to the High Court of Justice was submitted by Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel. According to NGO Monitor, Adalah is funded by the Tides Foundation and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, both in the US.

