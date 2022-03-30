Photo Credit: Twitter Screenshot

Ahmed Binyamin Alasiri, 45, a.k.a. Kevin Lamar James, of Garden Grove in Orange County, California, was sentenced Monday to 188 months in federal prison for selling close to four pounds of methamphetamine while on supervised release following a 2009 terrorism conviction, the US Dept. of Justice reported.

Alasiri was on supervised release after completing a 16-year federal prison sentence for conspiring to levy war against the United States through terrorism. Alasiri’s co-conspirators committed numerous armed robberies of gas stations to raise money for attacks Alasari planned on US military operations and Israeli and Jewish facilities in Southern California. Alasiri completed his prison sentence in September 2019.

Advertisement



Alasiri pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

About one year after being released from prison and while serving a term of federal supervised release, Alasiri sold methamphetamine to a buyer on three occasions.

On July 24, 2020, Alasiri sold the buyer 430 grams of pure methamphetamine in exchange for $3,700. On August 6, 2020, Alasiri exchanged 435 grams of pure methamphetamine to the buyer for $3,700. On August 20, 2020, Alasiri distributed 877 grams of pure methamphetamine to the buyer in exchange for $7,400.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 1.7 kilograms (3.8 pounds).

Alasiri admitted in his plea agreement that he – not the buyer – first raised the topic of selling drugs, and that he had “family members who were drug traffickers and that he himself sold drugs to customers.”