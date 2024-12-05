Photo Credit: Official State Department photo by Chuck Kennedy

In a phone call Wednesday evening, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in discussions on the escalating crisis in Syria and ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

State dept. Spokesperson Matthew Miller issued this statement:

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions. The Secretary emphasized the importance of ensuring humanitarian assistance reaches vulnerable civilians in Gaza, including through humanitarian pauses that would allow improved aid movement and distribution. “The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the importance of establishing a path for the post-conflict period that provides governance, security, and reconstruction. The Secretary thanked the Government of Egypt for hosting a conference on the humanitarian response in Gaza earlier this week.”

During the call, Foreign Minister Abdelatty emphasized the urgent need for heightened regional and international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire and facilitate the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He also briefed Secretary Blinken on the outcomes of the Cairo Ministerial Conference held earlier in the week, which focused on bolstering the humanitarian response to the crisis in the besieged enclave.

Neither official had anything to say about opening the gates of Gaza so the locals, hungry and frightened, could seek a better life in a different country.

The Arab Center in Washington DC last August issued a statement titled, “How Egypt has Failed Palestinians in Gaza,” saying:

“While Israel is to blame for this level of restricted movement, Egypt’s policy on Gaza also has played a role in confining residents. Fears of Palestinian Islamist militant groups such as Hamas infiltrating the already destabilized Sinai region largely guide Egypt’s view on the matter. Moreover, concerns about the potential ‘liquidation of the Palestinian cause’ through mass displacement have also led the Egyptian government to remain steadfast in its refusal to open its borders to the displaced. “But since the Strip is surrounded on three sides by Israel and by the blockaded and thereby impassable Mediterranean Sea, escape through Egypt into the Sinai Peninsula is the only viable option. With the Egyptian government no longer accepting immigration applications, many desperate Palestinians have resorted to using border services such as the Hala Tourism firm to find a way out from under Israeli bombardment. “As a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch has stated, ‘Egypt’s restrictions on the freedom of movement via Rafah, in place for many years, have allowed predatory business behavior by many actors imposing extortionist fees on people who want to travel.’ Despite the fact that the Egyptian government does not officially condone this extortionist practice and has reportedly ordered Hala to stop its work on the border, there has been no change as Hala is still able to continue exploiting Palestinians.”

Last January, a proposal to promote the voluntary emigration of Arabs from the Gaza Strip as part of a post-war strategy was shelved, following strong opposition from the Biden administration. The plan, which drew widespread criticism, is no longer under consideration, according to officials familiar with the matter.

