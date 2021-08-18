Photo Credit: Koby Gideon / GPO

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to come for an official visit to Cairo.

The invitation was conveyed by Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel, who met Wednesday with Bennett at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

The two discussed diplomatic, security and economic aspects of Israel-Egypt relations, as well as the Egyptian mediation in the security situation vis-à-vis the Gaza Strip.

On behalf of the Egyptian President, Kamel invited Prime Minister Bennett to visit Cairo in the coming weeks.