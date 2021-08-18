Photo Credit: Koby Gideon / GPO
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel meet in Jerusalem, August 18, 2021

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to come for an official visit to Cairo.

The invitation was conveyed by Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel, who met Wednesday with Bennett at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

Advertisement

The two discussed diplomatic, security and economic aspects of Israel-Egypt relations, as well as the Egyptian mediation in the security situation vis-à-vis the Gaza Strip.

On behalf of the Egyptian President, Kamel invited Prime Minister Bennett to visit Cairo in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleMemorial Prayers in Brooklyn for Yankel Rosenbaum on Hebrew Anniversary of Murder in Crown Heights
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...