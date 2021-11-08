Photo Credit: Bill Wilt via Flickr

Emirates Airline has announced plans for daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv starting on Dec. 6.

“Emirates is excited to announce Tel Aviv, one of the region’s key gateways, as its newest destination. With the start of services in just a few weeks, Emirates will provide more options for travelers to fly better to and from Tel Aviv via Dubai,” said Emirates Airline chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim.

“We also look forward to welcoming more business and leisure travelers from Israel to Dubai, and onwards to other destinations on Emirates’ network,” he said, reported the Israeli business daily Globes.

Emirates had already been operating in Israel through its low-cost flyDubai budget airline, which currently operates four weekly flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, started operating daily flights earlier this year.

In addition, Emirates SkyCargo is offering 20 tons of capacity each way as trade picks up between the two countries, according to the report.