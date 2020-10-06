Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90
Minister Of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 10, 2020.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi is meeting in Berlin on Tuesday with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to Hebrew-language media.

Although there have been phone conversations between the ministers, this is the first public face-to-face meeting between the two.

Last week in his address at the United Nations General Assembly, the UAE foreign minister reiterated his nation’s “firm demand” for the establishment of a so-called “Palestinian state” based on pre-1967 borders with “East Jerusalem” as its capital.

According to Israel’s Kan News public broadcasting network, both men are also slated to visit the local Holocaust Museum together, in addition to their talks.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
