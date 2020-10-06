Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi is meeting in Berlin on Tuesday with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to Hebrew-language media.

Although there have been phone conversations between the ministers, this is the first public face-to-face meeting between the two.

Last week in his address at the United Nations General Assembly, the UAE foreign minister reiterated his nation’s “firm demand” for the establishment of a so-called “Palestinian state” based on pre-1967 borders with “East Jerusalem” as its capital.

According to Israel’s Kan News public broadcasting network, both men are also slated to visit the local Holocaust Museum together, in addition to their talks.