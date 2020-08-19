Photo Credit: Chris Price via Flickr

Louai Al Sharif, star of the local public broadcasting network in Manama, Bahrain, became acquainted with Israel’s Kann News public broadcasting network journalist Gili Cohen during her time reporting from Bahrain.

Cohen interviewed Al Sharif Wednesday about his views on the new peace agreement between Israel and the UAE, and on which Arab nations might be Israel’s next partner in the circle of peace.

בדרך לשלום עם בחריין? כוכב הרשת המקומי, לואי אל שריף, ל-@gilicohen10: "אינשאללה החלום הזה יתגשם בקרוב"#העולם_היום pic.twitter.com/P7ct6rEPSJ — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 17, 2020

“We wanted to know, when exactly, or even if it is possible, that Bahrain might be next in line to create official diplomatic ties with Israel,” Cohen asked.

“I don’t know, but yes I am pretty certain that Bahrain will be the next state to make peace with Israel,” Al Sharif said.

“Some of the people here in Bahrain are supportive of this agreement (between Israel and the UAE),” he said, “but others are against it.

“You know, this situation, Gili, has been in existence already 70 years,” he pointed out. It’s extremely difficult for it to just pass by, and (a new reality) be accepted, like night and day. However, I hope this dream will shed its grace on everyone, and on our children soon, God willing.”

“We’re looking forward to seeing you for a visit,” Cohen said.

“Soon, God willing,” Al Sharif smiled. “In Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. But first, of course, in Jerusalem.”