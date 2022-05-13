Photo Credit: WAM

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday, at age 73.

He served as president of the UAE for 17 years, and the emir of Dubai. He was the son of UAE founder, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He is the half-brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ).

President Isaac Herzog said, “On behalf of the people of Israel I send my deepest condolences to my friend Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and his family on the death of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. This is a great loss for our friends in the UAE and for the whole region. Sheikh Khalifa’s bold leadership contributed so much to the advancement of the UAE and its people and to the growing partnership between our countries and is a great legacy for his successors. His life’s work pushed the Middle East to new horizons of prosperity and cooperation.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, said, “On my behalf and that of the Government and citizens of Israel, I express my condolences to my friend Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and to the Government and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. Sheikh Khalifa’s great legacy and deeds were appreciated by many in Israel. The State of Israel stands alongside the UAE and its people at this difficult time.”