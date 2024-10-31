Photo Credit: MDA

Two Israelis were killed in a Hezbollah rocket barrage in the Carmel region near Haifa on Thursday, bringing the death toll from the day’s attacks to seven.

According to Magen David Adom emergency responders, a 60-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were killed when a rocket struck an olive grove by an intersection.

“We were called to an olive grove and saw a wounded man about 30 years old lying on the floor unconscious. We started performing CPR. While doing an additional scan, we located another injured person who was also in critical condition with multi-system damage. We provided her with medical treatment and performed CPR and unfortunately in the end we had to declare the death of the two,” said senior MDA medics Itai Mazor and Yishai Levy.

A third victim, a man in his 70s, was evacuated to Haifa’s Rambam Hospital with minor injuries.

The two were the day’s seventh fatalities.

A Hezbollah rocket attack on an apple orchard near Metula killed an Israeli farmer and four Thai workers. Another foreign worker in critical condition was evacuated to the Rambam Hospital.

At least 55 rockets were fired into Israel from Lebanon on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces said jets struck weapons storage facilities and command centers used by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces and its Munitions Unit in the western Syrian area of Al-Qusayr.

“Hezbollah’s Munitions Unit is responsible for storing weapons inside Lebanon and has recently expanded its activities into the town of Al-Qusayr, near the Syrian-Lebanese border. With this, Hezbollah is establishing logistical infrastructure to facilitate the transfer of weapons from Syria into Lebanon via border crossings,” the IDF said.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, Hezbollah began firing rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily. More than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the terror group is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

