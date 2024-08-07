Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Tensions along Israel’s northern border — and along points east, from Iran — were skyrocketing Wednesday night following reports that Egypt sent a notice to airline pilots warning them to avoid Iranian airspace from 1 am to 4 am local time (4 am to 7 pm Israel time). The notice was odd because Egyptian airline pilots generally avoid Iranian airspace on their routes.

Israelis upon hearing this news were convinced the NOTAM (notice to air missions) meant Iran had decided to launch its promised attack against the Jewish State in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Advertisement





But IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi says the country’s forces are ready for anything Hezbollah and its proxies try to dish out.

During a visit to the Tel Nof Air Force Base with Commanding Officer BG Ariel Dayan and other commanders, Halevi was briefed by commanders of the various squadrons on the operational activities, preparations and readiness of the units. He also met with active duty and reserve soldiers from the squadrons and units at the base.

After a visit of several hours, Halevi said, “I see peak readiness, both in offense and in defense. We will know how to carry out a very rapid offensive anywhere in Lebanon, anywhere in Gaza, anywhere in the Middle East, above ground and below ground.”

Halevi emphasized the professionalism that the Israeli Air Force brings in utilizing intelligence, selecting the right munitions, maintaining all aircraft, all munitions, and all equipment “at the highest state of readiness with the best personnel, all of these things will work excellently for us,” he noted.

“We will send a very clear message to our enemies, those who attack us, those who in every speech talk about how they will destroy the State of Israel.

“We will harm them, and we will continue to grow stronger,” he said.

Halevi added that the new title of Gaza-based Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, who was selected Tuesday to become the terror group’s new politburo chief following last week’s assassination of Qatar-based Ismail Haniyeh during a visit to Tehran,”won’t absolve him from being a murderer who is connected to all of the planning and execution of what happened on October 7th.

“The change in his title not only doesn’t prevent us from pursuing him, it motivates us and we will make the effort to find him, to target him, and for them to replace the head of the Political Bureau once again. We have carried out very important operations in recent weeks, eliminating the most senior commanders of our most problematic enemies, and we are not stopping,” Halevi emphasized.

Reports from news agencies such as Reuters, describing the measures being taken by medical services, municipalities and factories to prepare for the attack likewise increased Israeli expectations the attack could be imminent.

Blood supplies have been stockpiled in a fortified underground center, factories have moved out their hazardous materials in accordance with Home Front Command instructions, and municipal authorities are checking their water supplies and opening local bomb shelters.

Earlier in the day, it was reported as well that the Negev city of Dimona had already opened its municipal bomb shelters. The city is home to Israel’s “secret” nuclear reactor and research center.

Share this article on WhatsApp: