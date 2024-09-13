Photo Credit: Maor Kinsbursky/Flash90

Alarms sounded about 1 a.m. on Friday morning in the northern Israeli city of Safed, as the Hezbollah terror group launched some 20 rockets from Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces stated.

Most of the rockets were intercepted successfully, and the rest fell in open areas without casualties, per the IDF. “Alerts for rocket and missile fire in settlements near Safed were activated due to fear of falling interceptor fragments,” the Israeli army said in Hebrew.

Advertisement





The IDF added that firefighters were putting out blazes that broke out due to shrapnel.

On Thursday, the Israel military struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and in Syria, where the IDF said that it killed the Hezbollah terrorist Ahmad Al-Jabr.

Footage spread on social media suggesting that there were power outages near Safed during the rocket fire.

Iron Dome in action:

Interception of Hezbollah rockets in Northern Israel.

???? pic.twitter.com/ypkEwpTaKx — Israel Nitzan???️ (@IsraelNitzan) September 13, 2024

The IDF attacked terrorist military buildings and a rocket launcher from which launches were made towards the territory of the State of Israel in the past, according to a TPS report.

In addition, Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked military buildings used by the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the areas of Aitaroun, Marmin and Chihine, in southern Lebanon.

Also, aircraft attacked a launcher belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Zibqin region of southern Lebanon, from which launches were made towards the territory of the State of Israel in the past.

Share this article on WhatsApp: