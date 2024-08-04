Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, fired a barrage of some 30 Katyusha rockets at the Upper Galilee shortly after midnight Saturday night.

Red Alert incoming rocket sirens were activated in Kiryat Shmona, Metula, Kfar Yuval, Kfar Giladi, Kibbutz HaGoshrim, Maayan Baruch, Moshav Beit Hillel, Naot Mordechai, Kfar Blum, Shamir, Mair, Sadeh, Nechemia, Gonen, Tel Hai and Lehavot HaBashan.

Advertisement





Most of the rockets were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, which includes the acclaimed Iron Dome anti-missile defense system.

One rocket landed in Moshav Beit Hillel, killing four cows. Several others landed in open areas.

Shortly after, the IAF struck the Hezbollah launcher from which the projectiles were launched and additional terrorist infrastructure in Marjayoun in southern Lebanon. In addition, IDF artillery fired to remove threats around Odaisseh.

Earlier in the evening, residents in Kiryat Shmona were urged by city officials to “stay near protected areas” and to “avoid walking around the city unnecessarily.”

Iran has pledged to avenge the death of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated last week during a visit to Tehran for the inauguration of Iran’s new president.

The US and UK have moved additional military resources into the region in preparation for a likely escalation that would see Iran coordinating a massive attack on Israel together with its regional proxies — Hezbollah in Lebanon, various pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority-controlled areas in Judea and Samaria.

Share this article on WhatsApp: