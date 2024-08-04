Photo Credit: Adam Schultz/White House.

President Joe Biden became worked up during a heated conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday regarding ceasefire talks, with the president raising his voice and saying “move on a deal now.”

The president expressed concerns that last Wednesday’s targeted killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which has been blamed on Israel, would sabotage ongoing negotiations to reach a hostages-for-terrorists-and-ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Listening in on the conversation without Israel’s knowledge was Vice President Kamala Harris, Channel 12 reported.

“Israel is making progress with the negotiations, [an Israeli] delegation [to the talks] will go out,” Netanyahu reportedly said, according to leaked and unconfirmed reports.

“Stop bullsh**ting me,” Biden said at the end of the conversation, telling Netanyahu not to take the presidency for granted.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not confirm or deny the conversation, only saying that it would not comment on closed conversations between the prime minister and the U.S. president.

The PMO added: “The Prime Minister persists in his desire to release all of our abductees, the living and the dead alike. The Prime Minister does not interfere in American politics and will work with whoever is elected president, as he also expects the Americans not to interfere in Israeli politics.”

According to The New York Times version of the conversation, based on an anonymous Israeli official, Netanyahu said he was not trying to block a deal and the Haniyeh assassination would delay the talks by at most a few days.

“Netanyahu argued that it would ultimately hasten the finalization of an agreement by putting more pressure on Hamas,” the Times reported, citing the Israeli official.

Biden said the the assassination of Haniyeh was poorly timed, as it came at what the Americans considered the endpoint of the negotiation process.

Biden also expressed concern that killing Haniyeh in Tehran could trigger a wider regional war, which his administration has been endeavoring to prevent, the Times reported.

Biden referred to his conversation with Netanyahu, speaking to reporters on Thursday night at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

“I’m very concerned about it,” the president said of the Middle East situation. “I had a very direct meeting with the prime minister today—very direct. We have the basis for a ceasefire. He should move on it and they should move on it now.”

Of the Haniyeh assassination’s impact on a hostage deal, Biden said, “It’s not helped. That’s all I’m going to say right now.”

