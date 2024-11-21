Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

An Israeli man, age 27, was killed by a Hezbollah rocket on Thursday in the northern city of Nahariya. The man was identified as Brian Director form Maalot-Tarshiha.

The rocket was one of 10 fired at the Western Galilee in the barrage, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The army added that most of the projectiles were intercepted, but that impacts were identified.

There were three impact sites in Nahariya, Hebrew media reported.

“Witnesses told us that the victim was struck by shrapnel that landed in a public park. Unfortunately, due to the severe nature of his injuries, there was nothing more we could do,” said United Hatzalah medic Barak Lavi.

“We arrived at an open space near a playground and saw a male in his 30s lying unconscious, with shrapnel wounds. Following a medical assessment he was found with no signs of life and we pronounced him deceased,” said Magen David Adom EMT Dor Vaknin.

Sirens also sounded on Thursday morning in the Gaza border community of Kerem Shalom, due to a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The rocket was successfully intercepted.

IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in Dahieh

Overnight Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force conducted intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in the Dahieh district south of Beirut, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Among the targets hit were command centers and other terrorist infrastructure sites.

The military emphasized that advanced warning was given to allow civilians to evacuate, accusing the Iranian terror proxy of using human shields by placing its terrorist infrastructure in residential areas.

“These strikes are a part of the IDF’s ongoing efforts to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah’s military capabilities in the Dahieh area,” the IDF stated.

