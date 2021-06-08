Photo Credit: Wikimedia / khamenei.ir

Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah said Tuesday in his first speech after a broadcast in which he appeared ill, that he wanted to thank those who were interested in the state of his health, and to “reassure” them.

“A human being is a human being, you get sick or tired sometimes,” Nasrallah said.

Rumors of the terror chief’s imminent death went viral on social media since a May 25 public address in which Nasrallah, pale and weak, coughed and choked his way through his remarks.

One week ago, reports in Lebanese media claimed Nasrallah was sick with pneumonia and close to death.

“Some people had already killed us off and started looking for a successor,” Nasrallah said in Tuesday’s speech. “I reassure them.

“There are some people who have expressed their love and distributed bread and salt and wrote and called, and I reassure these. Some sent remedies and honey,” Nasrallah said. “I cherish their love and thank them all… We will continue together until we pray in Jerusalem,” he said in his speech.

“Our enemy is stupid and in a bad political situation.”

In response, IDF Northern Command commander, Major-General Amir Baram said, “Even 15 years after the [2006] Second Lebanon War, the Hezbollah terrorist army is still deterred,” Israel’s N12 television news reported. “Nasrallah is now speaking from the bunker and we are here. Nasrallah is a reflection of society in Lebanon: weak, isolated, and in a health and economic crisis.

“We stand here proudly and know that the war was not in vain,” Baram added. “We tell our enemy to be careful not to repeat the same mistake. The next time we will be better prepared for it and the price will be doubly painful.”

The Iranian-backed terrorist group is trying to challenge the IDF forces in northern Israel and carrying out attacks, Baram said, but “we can deal with them.

“Some argue that Operation Guardian of the Walls is just a trailer for the war against Hezbollah. Hezbollah and I agree. A war in the north will be difficult but the blow inflicted on Gaza by the IDF is only a trailer for the power the IDF will use in its next war in the north.”