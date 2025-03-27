Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

The IDF targeted a group of Hezbollah terrorists identified as transporting weapons in the Yohmor area of southern Lebanon Thursday morning. Three fatalities have been reported in Lebanon as a result of the attack.

The strike was carried out under orders from IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Eyal Zamir, with a directive to take strong action against any hostile activity or fire.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stressed: “We will not tolerate shooting from Lebanon into the Galilee. We have ensured the security of the Galilee communities, and that is what will continue. What happens to Metula will happen to Beirut. The Lebanese government is responsible for any attacks originating from its territory. I have instructed the IDF to act accordingly.”

This is not the first strike on the Yohmor area, a Shiite-controlled territory in southern Lebanon. Located north of the Litani River, the village of Yohmor sits at 530 meters above sea level, about three kilometers south of Arnon and nine kilometers southeast of Nabatiya.

On Saturday morning, IDF forces targeted Hezbollah rocket launchers and a key headquarters in southern Lebanon in retaliation for rocket fire toward the Galilee Finger region. Israel reaffirmed that the Lebanese government is fully responsible for preventing terrorism emanating from its territory.

