Photo Credit: Hezbollah, via Resistance News Network

Israel Defense Forces eliminated Muhammad Nimah Nasser (Abut Nimah), a senior commander in the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist army in Lebanon, in a targeted assassination on Wednesday, Hezbollah announced.

Abu Nimah was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle near the Italian Hospital in the coastal city of Tyre.

Advertisement





Abu Nimah was one of the most senior commanders in Hezbollah killed so far since the start of the October 7th war. Head of Hezbollah’s “Aziz” Regional Division, Abu Nimah was assassinated in a drone strike while riding in a vehicle, according to a statement by Hezbollah.



The Aziz Unit is responsible for firing from southwestern Lebanon at Israeli territory.

Muhammad Nimah Nasser entered his position in 2016 and led the firing of rockets and anti-tank missiles from southwestern Lebanon toward Israeli civilians, communities, and security forces.

The terrorist commander also directed a large number of terror attacks toward Israel both during and before the war, and he previously held several central roles within the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF said.

“Naser was the counterpart of Sami Taleb Abdullah, the commander of the Nasr Unit, who was eliminated last month. Together, they served as two of the most significant Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon.”

The announcement by Hezbollah followed the typical format for publishing notice of a death in the ranks.

“With great pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance exalts the martyr leader fighter Mohammed Ni’ma Nasser “Al-Hajj Abu Ni’ma” born in 1965 from the town of Hadada in southern Lebanon, who rose as a martyr on the road to Al-Quds,” the terror group said.

The term “martyr commander” is a rank ascribed previously to just two other commanders assassinated by Israel. Wissam al-Tawil, who commanded the Radwan forces was killed in January. Abu Taleb, who commanded the Nasr unit that operated from the Israel-Lebanon border up to the Litani River, was eliminated last month.

A response by the terrorist organization was not long in coming.

Multiple Red Alert alarm sirens were triggered repeatedly in the northern Israeli towns of Kiryat Shmona, Shtula, Manara and surrounding areas. Red Alert sirens were also triggered in Kfar Giladi, Tel Hai and Misgav Am and their surrounding areas as well.

Hezbollah claimed its forces launched 100 rockets at “Israeli military positions.”

Three rockets landed on the southern outskirts of Kiryat Shmona, in an unpopulated area. No physical injuries were reported. Several other rockets landed in open areas, igniting fires but causing no damage to buildings.

Share this article on WhatsApp: