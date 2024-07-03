Photo Credit: courtesy, Kfar Maimon
Shrapnel from an anti-aircraft missile that landed on a home in Kfar Maimon, in southern Israel. July 3, 2024

An anti-aircraft missile launched Wednesday afternoon from Gaza scored a direct hit on a home in Kfar Maimon, a Jewish community located near the southern Israel’s city of Netivot.

Hamas and allied terrorists in Gaza have recently been firing anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli aircraft flying in the skies over the enclave.

Advertisement


Residents in the community entered their safe spaces before the missile landed, thanks to the Red Alert incoming rocket siren.

No physical injuries were reported in the attack.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIDF Eliminates Hezbollah Senior Commander, Head of ‘Aziz’ Regional Division
Next articleIDF Soldier Dies After Terrorist Stabbing Attack at Karmiel Mall in Northern Israel
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR