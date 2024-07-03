Photo Credit: courtesy, Kfar Maimon

An anti-aircraft missile launched Wednesday afternoon from Gaza scored a direct hit on a home in Kfar Maimon, a Jewish community located near the southern Israel’s city of Netivot.

Hamas and allied terrorists in Gaza have recently been firing anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli aircraft flying in the skies over the enclave.

Advertisement





Residents in the community entered their safe spaces before the missile landed, thanks to the Red Alert incoming rocket siren.

No physical injuries were reported in the attack.

Share this article on WhatsApp: